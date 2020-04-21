Beautiful Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus and her husband Linus Idahosa are celebrating their 8-years marriage anniversary today, 21, April.

The actress who has managed to keep a low profile and still maintained relevance in recent years took to her Instagram page to pen down a heartfelt message to her husband. The union of 8years that has produced a beautiful baby boy seemed as though it happened yesterday, Stephanie expressed.

Stephaine Linus shared a lovely photo from her wedding day and captioned it:

Gosh! It feels like yesterday and It’s still fun to laugh and play together. Its been a beautiful and amazing journey.

and…Yes, I do all over again!!! Dear God Almighty, we dedicate this day to you, with our hearts filled with Love, Gratitude and Thanksgiving. Happy Anniversary to us❤️💋🥂 ##happyanniversary

See photo below:

HOT NOW