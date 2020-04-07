Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has publicly declared that she’s ready to get married to Somadina, actress Regina Daniels’ ex-boyfriend.

Recall that Regina Daniels dumped Somadina when she found love in the arms of billionaire Ned Nwoko. Within months of meeting him, Regina Daniels and the billionaire got married in a traditional way.

This left Somadina hanging in the hands of trolls who mocked him for losing his teenage girlfriend to the billionaire who is said to be 69-years old.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels’ ex-boyfriend Somadina finds love again, allegedly dating Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo (Photo)

Somadina has now found love in the arms of a Ghanaian actress after deciding that he’s done with Nigerian girls.

Akuapem Poloo who recently confirmed their relationship has now hinted at meeting his people. The love shown to her made her declare that she’s ready to be his wife.

She wrote: “@adinmasomadina my love your people have shown me much love and for that reason I’m fully prepared to be your wife”.

HOT NOW