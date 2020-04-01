The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 23 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. breakdown of the 23 new cases are: 9 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

Asat 8pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths

A full breakdown of the nationwide numbers:

Currently; Lagos- 91 FCT- 35 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Enugu- 2 Bauchi- 3 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Akwa Ibom – 5

