Nigerian artiste, Reekado Banks has revealed that he is stuck in African country Gabon following the lockdown order.

Reekado Banks is one of the numerous people who are affected by the lockdown decision taken by Governments across the world in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The artiste in a tweet via his Twitter begged for the border to be opened for him so he can return home.

Reekado Banks wrote, “Smiling like everything is okay but deep down, Gabon ti su mi. E ba mi shi border ejo.”

He revealed he went to Gabon for a video shoot as well as for vacation but now it has become a lockdown.

“Video shoot and Vacation ni oo, o de ti pada di lock up bayi,” he said to a fan who cared to ask.

