The Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila today met with stakeholders in the power sector as part of ongoing efforts to provide free electricity to Nigerians during this COVID-19 lockdown.

Stakeholders, who attended the meeting included, the Minister of Power, GMD of NNPC, NERC Chairman, MD of NBET, Heads of all DISCOs as they work out the most practical way to effect this palliative.

Gbajabiamila revealed useful submissions were made and he has set up a technical committee that will design a workable model that will hopefully target intended consumers throughout Nigeria.

“Everyone is committed to achieving this objective,” he added.

