Nollywood actress, Wini Lazarus has expressed her thoughts on the lockdown extension and believes men would still find ways to cheat on their partners. According to the budding actress and entrepreneur, she maintained that the lockdown is not a guarantee that married men who have bonding with their wives will remain faithful after the lockdown.

According to her: ”I don’t think the lockdown will make Nigerian men faithful to their wives. After the lockdown, they will still go back to their girlfriends and concubines. Men are just who they are, cheating is I their nature”.

The actress also urged the Federal Government to provide palliatives I order to cushion the effects of staying at home.

“Yes I support the second lockdown and it’s for our own good but the problem is the government has not provided the basic needs for the people. Many Nigerians are suffering on the street. So, many people are going through one thing or the other. Policemen are busy harassing people who are trying to find a means of survival. I was almost robbed today while I was on my way out to get some things. There are boys out there ready to rob and snatch people’s bag. I only escaped by chance”.

Describing how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her as an entertainer, she said:”It’s not been easy staying at home as an entertainer. If not for the lockdown, I am supposed to be working on a project. I would have love to go out and network wit people. All this isn’t possible for now”, she said.

