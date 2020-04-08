Orijin Nigeria, the Makers of Orijin Bitters have distance themselves from a challenge being promoted know as “The Orijin Challenge” on social media.

The challenge involves that consumers should gulp down a PET bottle of Orijin Bitters at a go.

Orijin Nigeria in a statement said, “We would like to state clearly that Orijin is not connected to the challenge and does not support or approve of it in any way. As a brand, Orijin advocates responsible drinking for adults above the legal drinking age of 18 years.”

“While the lockdown in some states has sparked off series of social media challenges, we encourage our consumers to shy away from any challenge or activity that portrays irresponsible drinking. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay Orijinal. 18+ Drink Responsibly.”

Following the lockdown, there have been diverse of Challenges that have sprang up on social media with some asking people to do outrageous things.

HOT NOW