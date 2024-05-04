Nma, the wife of Nollywood actor and comedian Nosa Rex has celebrated his birthday with a beautiful and heartfelt message.

In a lengthy post, she expressed her gratitude for their relationship, praising her husband for being an amazing partner, father, and provider.

She highlighted his positive qualities, including his ability to solve problems, bring joy and laughter, and put his family first.

On his birthday, the loving wife also acknowledged his creative talent, thanking Nosa Rex for entertaining the world with his skits.

She expressed her admiration for his unconditional love, listening ear, and ability to adjust when needed.

In her words;

“The love of my life is +1 today🎂

I am so grateful to God for bringing you my way.. you are the best of the best man, the kids and I love you like crazy!

Thank you for always making life easy for us,

Thank you for always having solution to problems

Thank you for being a source of joy, laughter and happiness

Thank you for putting your family first

Thank you for your creativity to crack the world up with your skits 😂😂😂

Thank you for loving me unconditionally

Thank you for not loosing focus! ( but take am easy sha😂 me hustler)

Thank you for listening, adjusting when need be, calming down the inner bad boy fire 😂

Thank you for all you do…

I know I say this to you everyday and I’m never tired of saying it I AM SUPER DUPER PROUD OF YOU MY BESTFRIEND 👏 @babarex0

I pray for you again today that you will always be the light, may God continue to guide you, order your steps,strengthen you, give you divine breakthrough in every endeavour of your life ..

May the windows of heavens open unto you in floods of blessings upon blessing.. keep prospering in good health and sound mind ..

Happy birthday to the Husband of my youth and grays 😍😍😍😍😍

I could go on and on but I will tell you the rest in person 😋 my Gee!

It’s worlds Babarex day yall! Say prayer for him🙏”

