A devastating incident has shaken the community in Delta State, Nigeria, where a young lady named Roseline lost her life after allegedly being pushed into a pot of boiling pepper and tomatoes by her friends.

According to activist Comrade Israel Joe, Roseline had been fighting for her life in a hospital in Warri for two weeks before succumbing to her injuries.

Before her passing, she reportedly revealed that her friends had been “beefing” her, but she still traveled with them for a catering job in Sapele, where the incident occurred.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the lady are alarming, with reports indicating that the friends of the lady delayed in rescuing her from the boiling pot of boiling pepper and tomatoes.

She was eventually rushed to Sage Hospital in Warri, where medical staff managed to stabilize her condition, but unfortunately, she could not overcome her injuries.

Comrade Israel Joe has called for justice for Roseline, demanding that the authorities investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The fact that Roseline’s friends are still walking free has sparked outrage and concern among community members.

