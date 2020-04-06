According to the report, Manchester City coach, Pep Gaurdiola today lost his mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona to Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old.

Following the report, football clubs as well as football players, coaches and lovers of football have been sending condolence messages to Guardiola.

Manchester City, which is Pep Guardiola current club described the report as devastating.

The club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak also spoke in reaction to the tragic passing of Pep’s mother, saying, “Our prayers and heartfelt sympathies are with Pep and his family at this overwhelmingly sad time. He and they have the love and support of the entire City family.”

Liverpool, who are Man City arch rival in the Premier League also wrote “Deepest condolences from everybody at Liverpool FC. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time.”

Spanish side, Real Madrid said they are “deeply saddened by the passing of Dolors Sala Carrió, the mother of Pep Guardiola. Our club wishes to convey its condolences to her family and loved ones.”

HOT NOW