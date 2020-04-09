Liverpool superstar, Sadio Mane, has insisted that if Jurgen Klopp’s side are denied the 2019/20 Premier League title due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he would accept it.

Liverpool had 25 points lead ahead of second-place Manchester City with nine matches to go before the Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the spread of Coronavirus world-wide.

The Reds only needed just two wins from their final nine games to be crowned the English top-flight league title.

But Mane, who had scored 14 Premier League goals so far this season said he would understand if Liverpool does not win the title, adding that it is part of life and hopefully, they will win it next year.

“I do not feel like a Premier League champion yet,” Mane told talkSPORT.

“I love my job, and I love football. I want to win on the pitch.

“I want to win the games, and I want to get the Premier League trophy. It is what I would love.

“But with this situation of [Coronavirus], whatever happens, I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members, and that is a more complicated situation.

“But for me, it is my dream, and I want to win the Premier League title this year.

“If that is not the case, I will accept it as part of life. Hopefully, we will win it next year.”

