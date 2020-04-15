Although condolence messages have since started pouring in since the News of Mercy Aigbe’s younger sister, Lizzy’s death, the actress has just addressed it for the first time on her Instagram page.

“Still feels like a nightmare, but God knows best! It is well” Mercy Aigbe wrote on her Instagram page moments ago after taking a week break off social media to mourn her.

Lizzy Aigbe died last week of health ailment which she has been battling for sometime now.

May her soul rest.

