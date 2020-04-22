Eleven-time Grammy Award winner Kenny Edmonds also known as Babyface has revealed how he once attempted hooking up late Pop icon Michael Jackson with Halle Berry.

Teddy Riley and “Babyface” Edmonds gave fans hit after hit during their rescheduled Instagram Live battle on Monday night, with the R&B legends traded songs from their catalogs while dropping “fun facts” about their favorite tracks and collaborators.

After listening to Riley’s hit track for SWV, “Right Here”, a song that samples Jackson’s 1982 tune “Human Nature”, Edmonds recalled the late icon reaching out to him in an effort to set up a date with Berry.

Edmonds, 62, began; “One time Michael called me, ‘Babyface!’ I said, ‘Yeah?’ He said, ‘Do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry.’ He said, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her, ’because I wanna take her out on a date.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Call her — I wanna take her out on a date.’”

Edmonds continued, “So I reached out through the agent, ’cause I didn’t have Halle Berry’s number. So I called and get the message to her manager, and he said, ‘What?’ [I said,] ‘Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date.’ And then I was waiting to hear back from Halle, and I can’t tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this …”

The Grammy winner then played a snippet of Berry’s voice from the 1992 movie “Boomerang” where she quips, “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”

Fans of Riley, 52, Edmonds and Berry, 53, took to Twitter to share their surprise, with one fan writing, “Today I found out dat MJ (Michael Jackson) tried to shoot his shot and take Halle Berry out on a date and I can’t get over it.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented, “Michael Jackson using Baby Face as the plug for Halle Berry is the ultimate flex!”

