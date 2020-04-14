Talented Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has taken to social media to brood bitterly about the use of power generating set in Nigeria. According to the 31 year old, the power supply in Nigeria is a total failure. She added saying Dubai is a better place.

In her words “As in Naija just tire person, the government can do better …. I have been hearing Generators go on since I was born. NEPA eh don do. Dubai no get 2 head.”

This lockdown period has seen many Nigerian celebrities stay put in their country to realise how bad things are. In the same vein, Actress, Ada Ameh also complained about the epileptic supply of electricity in the country:

We hope Nigerians have seen the true light of damage in the country and would seek better governance should the coronavirus pandemic blows over.

