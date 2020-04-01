Nigerian former lawmaker, Dino Melaye has made a joke out of what is happening with human relationship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dino Melaye noted that there is a new Nigerian order as he stressed that gone are the days when people who return from abroad are scared of villagers.

He stated that now, it is people in the village that are scared of people who just return from abroad.

Dino Melaye said, “The New Nigerian Order. People who live abroad used to be scared of villagers when they return home… but now, villagers are scared of them!!!”

In another report, Dino Melaye said “My People Life is for the Living. Lets enjoy this compo holiday. Laugh &Play, if you’re staying at home with money you’re in isolation, if you’re staying at home, broke, you’re in quarantine, but if you’re staying at home, broke and with trouble wife, you’re in total lockdown.”

