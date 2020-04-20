Nigerian senior woman, Olabisi Kareemu who became an internet sensation after saying on record that she would sleep with any man who offers to pay her as low as N500, has extended the help she got to ailing Nollywood actor, Baba Legba.

On Friday 10, April, Kolawole Atanda Adejojo, a journalist, had shared a touching video of the aged woman making this demand in Igbore, Abeokuta, Ogun state, on his Instagram page.

The video, which went gone viral caught the attention of some sympathetic Nigerians including Don Jazzy, who then gave her the sum of N100,000 .

Of the donations and gifts she received from well-meaning Nigerians, the Abeokuta based woman has donated the sum of N20000 to her kinsman and actor, Alh. Yekini Oyedele, popularly known as ‘Baba Legba’ who is currently suffering from an ailment affecting his leg.

Alh. Oyedele had earlier appealed to Nigerians for help over an ailment which has practically made him unable to walk since last November when he left the hospital.

In the video, Oyedele who is currently staying at an inherited family house noted that all he wanted at the moment was get money with which he could treat himself for him to walk again.

“I am soliciting for help from you Nigerians to treat by legs, so that I can walk just like my mates do. Since I left the hospital in November 12, I have been unable to work.” Alhaji Yekini said

“Please help me with money to buy drugs for me to walk again just as human beings do “. He added

Handing him the sum of twenty thousand naira as her donation to him, Mrs Olabisi said:

” I just thought it necessary to bless ‘Baba legba who I have been hearing of his ailment after all ,I have also been blessed by Nigerians “.

