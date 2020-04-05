Recall that few weeks ago, a video circulated on social media of a guy beating a lady he was dating while some of his friends who were present did nothing to stop him.

After seeing the video, songster, Peter Okoye promised to go any length to seek justice for the lady and he has finally done it.

Peter Okoye in an Instagram post on Sunday revealed the four guys have been arrested and charged to court.

See the full details below,

