Recall that few weeks ago, a video circulated on social media of a guy beating a lady he was dating while some of his friends who were present did nothing to stop him.
After seeing the video, songster, Peter Okoye promised to go any length to seek justice for the lady and he has finally done it.
Peter Okoye in an Instagram post on Sunday revealed the four guys have been arrested and charged to court.
See the full details below,
All 4 have been arrested and charged to court👍🏾 We are to protect our women at all cost. So let's be guided with due respect👌🏽 Job Weldon @ukankurugh 🙏🏽 Court Remands Junior, 3 Others For Assault While Police will continue with investigation Moses Chiuta a.k.a Junior and his three conspirators have been remanded at the Makurdi Correction Centre. Junior, Tosin Oyesanya, Precious Oyesanya and Emmanuel Obaje were arraigned by the Police on charges of Criminal Conspiracy, Assault and Causing Hurt to (Dooshima Ella Terwase). The offence for which they are charged, according to the First Information Report (FIR), is punishable under Section 97, 266 and 247 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004. Junior and his friends pleaded "False" to the charges. Prosecuting Police Officer DSP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that investigation is still in progress and asked for another date. The Presiding Chief Magistrate His Worship Isaac Ajim, turned down the oral application for the bail of the accused persons. He directed the defence counsel to file a former application for bail while the accused are remanded at the Makurdi Medium Correction Centre and adjourned the matter for 22nd May, 2020 for mention. Meanwhile, the Investigation Police Officer told the court that there is clear evidence that assault took place adding that the accused themselves recorded it and posted online. Recall that the four are the actors in the video of a young man mercilessly beating a young girl that went viral on the social media.
