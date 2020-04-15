A video gathering momentum to go viral on social media and it shows a Nigerian mother crying bitterly over her lifeless son’s body on the roadside at Npkor, Anambra after men of the Police force reportedly killed him.

Twitter user, identified as King Absolute shared the sad video on his profile and tagged relevant human rights activities to help call the officers involved in the impunity to books.

According to him, the young man and his mother were on the roadside before an altercation happened between the officers and the boy who was reportedly shot dead without hesitation.

People gathered around the lifeless body as his mother and other known person brood and mourn bitterly in public, The Police complaint unit has responded to the video and have initiated an investigation

Watch the video below:

