It is no longer news that popular Yoruba actor, Segun Ogungbe is married to two best friends, Atinuke and Wunmi Ajiboye, who is also a role interpreter in the Yoruba movie industry.

Their husband, Segun had showered accolades on his two wives via his social media page on Instagram a few days ago. Both women were born in April and he used the opportunity to wish them a happy birthday in advance.

“Birthdays are once in a year but in my heart I celebrate you both❤❤ everyday for the love❣ shared, the peace🕊🕊, the maturity and the blessings🙏🙏 you all carry along as a strong and good woman you have been💕💕💕 @atinukeogungbe (12TH APRIL) @omowunmiajiboye(17TH APRIL)”. He said

Thus while celebrating his first wife’s birthday today 12th, April in a lengthy Instagram post, he honored her with the kindest words ever.

Every day, Every time, Every moment , Every Year with u is a Blessing I received that money can’t buy AJIKE ❤❤❤❤

You’re not just a Wife but a good mother of nation, A good partner I’ll never let go, a companion I will forever appreciate❤❤.

Most times I wonder and can’t overemphasized the naturally been in u, humility at its peak, The love you Showed me😍😍😍😍😍😍, and above all your support and encouragement from the start 💕💕💕💕 What a Woman you are @atinukeogungbe Your kind is so rare my Lovely Wife 😘😘😘 Iyawo Akaani Here are my wishes for u today and forever my Love❤❤❤💋💋💋💋💋 Every years of your life In my home will forever be a great testimony of God’s goodness and Mercy🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I will not Mourn u 🙏🙏 You’ll sit down relax to enjoy what you have suffered and labored for 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Happy beautiful and amazing Birthday IYAWA ❤❤ * Grow younger,and Ageless my Darling 😘😘💋💋💋💋💋💋…* he wrote

His second wife, Omowunmi Ajiboye whose birthday also comes up in a few days, responded with the caption “Happy beautiful birthday to my sweet sixteen ajikeade mi❤ @atinukeogungbe as you added another year today may almighty God bless your existence ijn🙏 you shall live long to celebrate more years in life🙏 may God will bless your new age wit plenty blessing ijmn🙏 I wish you prosperious years ajikeade mi 😍 meny happy return iyami oninu re💋🥰 enjoy your self and makesure you stay safe🥰 love you baby”

