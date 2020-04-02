Popular Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe showered accolades on his two wives via his social media page on Instagram. Both women were born in April and he used the opportunity to wish them a happy birthday.

In his post on Instagram, Segun Ogungbe mentioned that he is grateful for the peace, maturity and trust they have had in their marriage. According to him, he cannot think how his life would have been if not for his wives.

He wrote;

‘Birthdays are once in a year but in my heart I celebrate you both❤❤ everyday for the love❣ shared, the peace🕊🕊, the maturity and the blessings🙏🙏 you all carry along as a strong and good woman you have been💕💕💕 @atinukeogungbe (12TH APRIL)

@omowunmiajiboye(17TH APRIL)

I couldn’t have imagine living my life without you behind me everyday, anytime and always ❤❤❤❤❤ Blessed be unto the days you both entered my life 🙏🙏🙏🙏

I love you now and will always do 😘😘😘❤❤❤

Happy birthday in advance Mines😍😍 💋💋’

