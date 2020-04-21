The Nigeria Football Federation NFF like every other football associations across the world have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as major football events have either been stalled or postponed to a latter date.

In a show of support for the Nigerian Government, the Nigeria Football Federation in collaboration with some star footballers have appealed to Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe while following the directives of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC as well as the Ministry of Health.

The likes of Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Gernot Rorh among others were seen in the video appealing to Nigerians to stay at home.

See video below,

COVID-19: Message from our Super stars. pic.twitter.com/1xAVVIN9Xl — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 20, 2020

