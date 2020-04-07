BBNaija star, Tacha has left lots of Nigerians in a state of confusion after the infamous Davido’s tattoo in between her boobs was nowhere to be found in her recent photos.

The 24 year old who is known for always flaunting her boobs on the internet, did the same again but this time, the tattoo on her chest was not there anymore.

A concerned fan asked where the tattoo was and Tacha replied saying ‘Its missing”.

See their conversation below;

Tacha has replied Ubi Franklin by explaining that she is on a whole new level now.

Sharing the said sexy pictures of herself on Instagram, the 24-year-old stated that she does not give a fuck what anyone says about her. In her words, “Being pissed gets old. I’m just at a whole new “Fuck IT” LEVEL”.

This is coming few days after Ubi dropped a shade indicating that Tacha’s Body odour has a power of persuasion stronger than that of her words, appearances, emotions or will.

