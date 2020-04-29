Meraiah Ekeinde, the beautiful daughter of Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has advised her followers on how to navigate through life once the deadly Coronavirus stops ravaging the world.

Meraiah in a Social media post revealed that she is taking this period to set up her life’s goals and hopes to launch out once it is safe to move around again

Alongside the advice, she shared a lovely photo of herself to keep her teeming fans drooling over her beauty.

“Taking this time at home to set up moves for when things are back to norm🙏🏾. Hope y’all are trying to do the same. Learn that new skill, set up that YouTube channel, work on that business plan… whatever it is, you got time now 🤍✨” She wrote.

See the lovely photo below:

HOT NOW