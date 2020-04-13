Nigerian artiste, Adekunle Gold, who is also a native of Lagos state has reacted to the reports of robbery cases in the state which has been trending on social media platforms, Twitter, with many Lagosians sharing their experience.

Adekunle Gold stressed that the robbery cases are heart breaking as he urged the security agencies to help out.

He added that it disheartening to hear such reports at a time people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Adekunle Gold also shaded security outfits as he said, “Because if na to chase boys for street their preeq go dey stand!”

Lagos unrest and Ogun unrest have been trending on Twitter for the past few days, with many sharing their experience on how they have become vigilante to safeguard their homes and environment.

