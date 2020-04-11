Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is a proud father of a teenager, Danielle Chidubem Yul-Edochie and Nigerian men won’t stop trooping to his Social media timelines to express their interest in the beautiful teenager.

The Nollywood Honcho shared a photo of his daughter Danielle Edochie as she celebrated her birthday yesterday and social media users were shocked he has a daughter that is all grown. Yul Edochie eulogised his daughter who turned 15years yesterday, 10th April 2010.

He wrote: “Happy 15th Birthday to my 1st child, my daughter. Danielle Chidubem Yul-Edochie. May the Almighty God be with you always. You shall be 10 times greater than your father. Amen!”

Social media users took to his comments section to celebrate the dotting father while others expressed their shock at Yul Edochie having a teenage daughter who shares a striking resemblance with her father. Some had canal intentions of Danielle already as they all take permission to marry the teenager.

See reactions below:

Adefila Alex wrote: If somebody tell u that he will like to marry your daughter now, u will start giving the person eulogy

Abie: Boss man n my best movie actor.. u get fine daughter o.. I need to hustle wella o so dat I go com marry her.. Happy birthday future wife

