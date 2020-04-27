A Ghanaian Court has remanded a 21-year-old student named Enoch Odonkor for causing deep damage on the face of his competitor over a Senior High School student.

The victim, identified as Philip Ahiable, and the accused Enoch Odonkor, a Level 200 student of a Ghanian Technical University, Koforidua were fighting over a second-year General Arts student of Ghana Senior High School whom they are both in love with.

Reports obtained from GH Page, the victim Philip Ahiable called the accused person Enock Odonkor on phone to rain insult and warned him to stay away from the girl.

On the same day of when the victim called the indicted, the accused visited the girl at Asokore Kuma, a suburb community of New Juaben North Municipality.

The victim, Philip Ahiable who lives in the same area confronted and strongly warned Enoch not to visit the SHS girl again. This nearly resulted in a fight between them.

Fast forward into happenings on this issue, Enoch Odonkor stashed a small paper cutter in his pocket and visited the girl lover again later in the evening.

Philip Ahiable who was snooping confronted him again which led to a brutal fight, Enoch Odonkor then pulled the paper cutter from his pocket and slashed the face of his rival.

The victim who suffered deep wound was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua while bleeding profusely. Though responding to treatment, he is yet to be discharged.

A complaint was lodged at Effiduase Police Station which Police proceeded to arrest the suspect and detained him.

A preliminary probe by Police has revealed that Enock Donkor was the first to propose to the girl a month ago which she accepted his proposal but later accepted that of the victim Philip Ahiable too.

Enoch Odonkor has been charged for causing harm.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio prayed the Court to remand the accused to enable Police to take a statement from the victim from his Hospital bed. The Court granted the request by the prosecution and adjourned the case to May 8, 2020.

HOT NOW