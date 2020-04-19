According to the latest report, the two police officers who were captured in a viral video beating a woman at the Odo Ori Market in Iwo, Osun State, have been arrested.

Their arrest came after the video of them assaulting the woman went viral and was condemned by Nigerians and was also brought to the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu

In a series of Tweet on Saturday, the Nigeria Police Force said the IGP condemned the “unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault” on an innocent citizen.

The full statement reads:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo Osun State by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun.

Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives that the Commissioner of Police immediately arrest and bring the officers to book, CP Johnson Kokumo mni, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Command where the incident occurred, has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident.

They are Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634. The duo are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced.

The IGP reiterates that the Police under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel.

He enjoins the citizens to continue to cooperate with the leadership of the Force as it strives to reposition the NPF into an effective, efficient and people-friendly Force.

