Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji dressed like a woman has got social media users wondering if he is trying to better Bobrisky in his trade.

Lateef who dressed exactly like a woman in a video he shared on his Instagram page, had a beautiful makeup on his face with a gele on his head. The actor spiced up the look by talking and acting like a female.

One would have thought he was a woman because of how feminine he looked in the video. The only thing that disrupted his facial look is his mustache and beards.

Some fans are quite coy of the airtel ambassador’s feminine touch of late and even in movies, his countenance and body gestures are quite feminine in nature. We hope man is not trying to pull another Bob on us.

Watch Video below:

