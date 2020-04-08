Hurray, there seems to be some great news to take Nigerians away from the Covid-19 pandemic; Big Brother Naija 2020/2021 Application/Registration Guide is out.

According to sources, the organisers are introducing new updates on how to register and participate in the upcoming Big Brother Naija 2020 ( Season 5) Edition.

The information reads, “After the conclusion of the last year’s edition of Big brother Naija Reality Tv Show (BBNaija), a lot of fans and viewers have been asking about how to participate in the upcoming edition of the show. This article will guide you on how to go about it.

First and foremost, all anticipating applicants should note that the audition date for Big Brother Naija 2020 (Season 5) edition has not been announced. For now, read the application process and requirements for Big Brother Naija 2020 Audition and get yourself prepared once the form is out as you’ll have very little time to apply for the show.

Big Brother Naija 2020 Application Requirements

Since the forms are yet to come out, so are the requirements. But, according to last year’s bbnaija 2019 application requirements, all applicants are only required to fulfill the listed requirements. for Big Brother Naija application with the following:

You must be a Nigerian citizen,non-Nigerian citizens cannot participate in the show. You must be between the age of 21and 35 You must have a valid International Passport, this will serve as a valid means of identification. You must be Emotionally & Mentally Stable to handle the heat of the show for a period of 90 days without contact with the outside world. You must be educated with a minimum of O’level qualifications i.e WAEC, GCE & NECO. It’s not compulsory to have a higher degree like university, polytechnic or college of education certificate. If you meet the above requirements, then you are eligible to apply for big brother naija 2020.