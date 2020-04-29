Following the false alarm raised over the delivery of Mercy Johnson’s 4th child, some Nollywood actresses have expressed their well-wishes to actress and movie producer as she waits patiently to deliver her fourth child in the U.S.

Tonto Dikeh and Toyin Abraham showered prayers on the mother of three wishing her a successful child delivery.

Their expression of goodwill comes after the publication of fake news that Mercy Johnson had welcomed their fourth child.

Mercy Johnson took to her Instagram page to dispel the news with a photo of her baby bump and her husband with the caption;

“A quiet Sunday with my loves 😘😘😘”

Replying to her comment and praying for her, Tonto Dikeh, Toyin Abraham and others wrote:

Toyin Abraham: “U will delive like the Hebrew women🙏🙏”

Tonto Dikeh: “Kia my sister safe delivery.. you both look great, Gods blessings”

Uche Elendu wrote: “Blessed my love💃💃💃💃💃❤️”

Moyo Lawal wrote: “🙈 Congrats in advance ♥️”

