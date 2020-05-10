The Paramount leader of Ijebu Land, Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona today clocked 86 and he has been receiving messages from well wishers.

The Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has also joined the list of well wishers as he sent his best wishes to the king.

Dapo Abiodun in his message said,

“Happy 86th Birthday, Your Imperial Majesty, Aláíyélúwà Oba (Dr) Síkírù Káyòdé Adétònà, CFR, Ògbágbá II, the Awùjalè and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland!

In your 60 years of reign, the entire Ijebuland has witnessed the divine blessings of Elédùmarè, who bestowed you with the native wisdom to lead the people to greatness.

Your approach to the upliftment of tradition and culture, not only of the Ìjèbú people but also of the entire Yorùbá folk, places the heritage of our forefathers at an enviable position globally.

Òrìsà Ìjèbú, the Almighty Elédùmarè, who has counted you amongst the longest serving Monarchs in Nigeria, will continue to bless you with more blissful years to be lived in good health and with a sound mind to further take the Ìjèbú and Yorùbá people to greater heights.

Kábíyèsí, k’adé pé l’órí. Kí bàtà pé l’ésè. Igba odún, odún kan ni. Kábíyèsí o! Long May You Reign, Your Majesty!”

