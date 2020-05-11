American rapper, Future also joined the rest of the world to celebrate mothers day on Sunday.

Future took to Twitter yesterday to send Happy Mother’s Day wishes to most of the women he has children with.

It’s no hidden fact that Future has a lot of children and baby mamas.

So, he give Mother’s Day shout out to his baby mamas, although not all of them were included.

Future’s Mother’s Day messages were to Ciara, Joie Chavis, India J, Britt, the mother of his son Kash and the mother of his daughter Paris.

He wrote;

“Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life, Preciate u. Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u.

“Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt, your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business.

”Happy Mother’s Day. My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k. Joie thank u for being an incredible mom…u holding it down! Real one, stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. Paris [love] your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami.”

