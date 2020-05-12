With the coronavirus pandemic having forced Children to remain at home with their parents, Nigerian indigenous rapper Olamide seems to be facing challenges with the kind of music to listen to.

This comes after the YBNL boss took to Twitter to share a video of his son, Batife refusing to let him listen to any music aside from Travis Scott’s.

Olamide dropped the video on his Twitter handle and captioned it “My Son (Batife) won’t let us listen to any other music in the house if it’s not TRAVIS’s.”

My son (Batifé) won’t let us listen to any other music in the house if it’s not TRAVIS’s https://t.co/chmHdTYdE7 — Olamidé (@Olamide) May 12, 2020

Travis Scott is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer and Batife is seen rocking an hairstyle similar to Travis in the video above, perhaps that is the reason while he loves Travis’s music.

