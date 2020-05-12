The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, over his flamboyant lifestyle and flagrant abuse of police escorts, The PUNCH has learnt.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo aka K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police boss for using policemen like domestic servants.

An order, it was learnt, was immediately issued to the Lagos State Police Command to withdraw the six policemen attached to E-Money.

A top police officer said, “We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors, and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”

E-Money, who also claims to be a clearing and forwarding agent, is known for his flamboyant lifestyle.

He boasts of two Rolls Royce, two Mercedes Benz G Wagons and other Sports Utility Vehicles worth billions of naira.

The socialite is often seen on social media shaking hands with Very Important Persons including governors, senators, monarchs, ministers, and other top government officials.

When contacted on the telephone, an associate of E-Money, Chidozie Dike, said he was not aware of the development and he believed it was not true.

“I am not aware and I don’t think this is true,” Dike said.

The probe into E-Money comes less than a year after that of an Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, who was also known to show off his ostentatious lifestyle on social media.

Sources told The PUNCH that more social media celebs are also on the radar of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, said he would find out when he was contacted for comment while the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, had yet to respond to a text message as of press time.

Punch

