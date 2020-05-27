A Nigerian female police officer has taken to social media to share lovely photos of herself in uniform and in her casual outfit.

The lady identified as Iya Olah on Twitter revealed that she’s the prettiest on the platform and no one could contest an officers decrees.

She quickly became a sensation as users trooped to her comments section to acknowledge her beauty and relay their wish of wanting to be arrested by her.

Others raise concerns as regards the security of her job, taking a cue from precedence of how security agencies are stiff with officers showcasing themselves on social media.

Check out her photos below:

HOT NOW