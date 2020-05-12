An instagram vendor named Ojay of Variant signature has alleged that men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) stole the sum of N170,000 from his car at Marina area of the state.

According to the man, he was driving along the Marina Alley and slowed down to enter a car park opposite the United Bank for Africa’s office before a LASTMA vehicle usurped him and accused him of parking illegally.

Read his account below:

I was on my way to market driving along marina when a lastma vehicle overtook my vehicle and stopped in my front and told me I committed an offence. I asked which offense and they asked me to show my drivers license, which I did and the officer went with it. In my bid to get it back officer ODUNSANYA.A entered my vehicle and started driving it. I quickly jumped in and asked where he was driving my car to.

I tried settling the matter with them and ask him to tell me my offense but he came up with nothing and still had me settle them with 20k .

After they left I got to a car park and I found out the #170k (one hundred and seventy thousand Naira) I had in my vehicle has gone missing. Please the Wold should tell officer ODUNSANYA.A and his college to give me back my money 😥😥😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

I am saying this for the world to see the level of injustice and robbery we face from the hands of the same people that are suppose to be protecting our lives

HOT NOW