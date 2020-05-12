Former Big Brother Naija housemate and Actor, Tobi Bakre has revealed that he dislikes when people call him a Yoruba demon.

While sharing a picture on his Instagram page, Tobi pleaded with people to stop calling him a Yoruba demon because it really gets on his nerves.

Sharing the photo, he wrote ;

“I get upset when people see me and just assume ‘Yoruba Demon.

“Then i see pictures like this, *sigh* No wonder”.

