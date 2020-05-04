Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle celebrated her 53rd birthday yesterday and it was a beautiful one for her but her estranged husband, Patrick Doyle was not part of the party.

This is coming months after the actress had equally snubbed him on his 60th birthday.

Two months ago, Patrick turned 60 and was celebrated by family and friends but his wife deemed it fit not to acknowledge his birthday in public. Incidentally, she put up a birthday shout out same day to colleague Michelle Dede who shares the same date with her hubby.

Celebrating herself yesterday, Ireti Doyle shared a lovely throwback photo of when she was a child as her loved ones wish her a happy birthday.

The couple has had a rocky relationship in the last two years after the actress walked away from her marriage in 2018 over undisclosed allegations. In March 2019, just about a year ago, Patrick had publicly reaffirmed his love for Iretiola after what he described as a moment he “failed in my duties as a husband and father.”

In the public message, Patrick who is also a talented actor and master of ceremony reaffirmed his love and added, “As usual, she has with compassion released me from the dog house and reinstate me as Master of the house.”

It’s one year since Patrick Doyle publicly apologized to his wife but it appears that things have really gone bad beyond repair between the couple.