Recall that earlier today, TheInfong reported on Why Odion Ighalo may leave Manchester United and return to Shanghai Shenhua.

The report revealed that the former Nigeria international is due to return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of May despite the fact that he wants to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Another report hinted that Solskjaer is keen on signing Ighalo permanently, but the experienced frontman’s current employers will only sanction his departure if their reported £20m valuation is met.

However, football pundit, Gary Neville thinks such a fee is too high for a player whose progress at the Theatre of Dreams was interrupted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Gary Neville said on Instagram Live: “Is Ighalo worth £20m? Probably not in this market. He may have been if he continued scoring goals but you probably don’t need now to spend £20m.”

