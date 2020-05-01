The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ease the 14-day total lockdown imposed on the state.

Buhari had on Monday during a nationwide broadcast ordered a total lockdown on Kano following the rise of COVID-19 cases and the strange deaths in the state.

Ganduje, while speaking on Thursday, while inaugurating a panel of experts to support the state task force technical committee, said it is important to relax the lockdown for a while in order to ease the hardship in the state, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said, “We would engage the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano.

“we are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items. We would love the Federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people to stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”

