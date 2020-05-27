Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, this time around has focused on former BBNaija housemate, Tacha and her fans, who refer to themselves as Titans.
Kemi Olunloyo took a swipe at Tacha’s fans as she tagged them as being more materialistic than academics.
The controversial journalist in a tweet pointed out that most of Tacha’s fans may never get a college degree as they are more into wigs, make-ups, eyelashes and beauty items.
This is not the first time Kemi will take a swipe at Tacha and her fans. Another celebrity she tends to focus on his DMW boss, Davido and his baby mama, Chioma.
