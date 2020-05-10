In the mood of the mothers day celebration, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham went ahead to share a video of her childbirth experience in the labor room.

Toyin Abraham disclosed she chose today to share the video on purpose because it is a special day to celebrate women across the world.

She captioned the video;

“Happy mothers day to me and every mother out there. Motherhood is a wonderful journey and that was why I recorded my childbirth and I have decided to share it with you all”.

Recall that Nollywood actress in 2019 welcomed her first following her second marriage to fellow movie maker, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

However, following the arrival of her baby, Ire, Toyin’s fan base seemed to have tripled as an example for a motivational story.

Toyin Abraham’s baby earned his first award for Nigeria’s Most Influential Baby at the 2019 Ibadan 60 most influential personalities’ award program.

