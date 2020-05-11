Emmanuel Kelechi Nwosu (born August 3rd, 1980), known in the music industry as E Kelly is a Nigerian musician, record producer, and songwriter
E kelly dropped an extended play titled “No Secret” a long-awaited project. The “No Secrets” Extended play comprises 5 tracks with powerful collaborations with Mr. Eazi, Joe Boy, Minz, Boybreed, and dancehall artiste King Perry.
Being a veteran Music Producer who has worked with Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy and Wiz kid, it comes as no surprise that the Project is perhaps one that stands out as a masterpiece, a work that would easily be remembered by his fans for years to come.
Below is the list of the tracks on the project:
- NEED SOMEBODY (FEAT. MR EAZI)
- NO SECRETS (FEAT. BOYBREED)
- OREKE (FEAT.JOEBOY)
- MY GIRL (FEAT. KING PERRY)
- CONFETTI (FEAT. MINZ $ BOY BREED)
