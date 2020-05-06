Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Okoro-Joseph popularly known as Sinach Today shared good news with her fans as she emerged as the top songwriter on the billboard chart in the USA for the past 7 weeks.
Sinach made this big announcement known via her Instagram page as she shared a screenshot of the chart page showing her name as number 1 on the on billboard USA for Christian song writer.
She is the first African to achieve this feat.
An excited Sinach wrote, “So apparently We have been No 1 on billboard USA for Christian song writer for 7 weeks!! Look at God!! First Black person
First from Africa … So grateful to God!! Thank you @billboard #loveworld @joe_egbu @integritymusic
# speedoftheHiolyGhost
# sponsoredbygrace # sinach #waymaker”
