Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has flaunted her beautiful skin in a picture which shows that she’s already having grey hairs on her head.

The 34-year old who wore no make-up in the picture also stated that there is a secret to her beauty

She wrote: “My Gray came out to play…

By the way ladies and gentlemen; I am wearing no makeup and this is my natural glow up while at home. I’m glad I have been on this journey long enough to share the secret to my beautiful skin glow with you all”.

Juliet Ibrahim was recently dragged on social media after she called all Africans internet beggars while on an Instagram live show hosted by US singer Tory Lanez.

The actress dropped a comment on the live show which angered many Nigerians who took to Twitter to drag her. See the comment and reactions HERE.

HOT NOW