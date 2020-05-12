Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has shared new lovely photos of his daughter he welcomed few days ago with his 4th wife, Saadatu.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria shared photos of his daughter on Twitter and also confirmed that she has been named Halimayya Sadiya Sanusi.

Sanusi tweeted;

Halimayya Sadiya Sanusi (Rafeeqah) Godumma Barikha lived in the path of Islam.

Halimatu Sadiya Sanusi (Rafeeqah) Allahumma Barikha, Ya Raya ta cikin Tafarkin Addinin Musulunci. pic.twitter.com/ujD1NgemZv — KING OF THE NORTH MUHAMMAD SANUSI II (@MSII_dynasty) May 12, 2020

Tabarakallah Masha Allah 😍 Sadiya Sanusi (Rafeeqah). pic.twitter.com/MlMrZU9CJU — KING OF THE NORTH MUHAMMAD SANUSI II (@MSII_dynasty) May 12, 2020

