The Premier League has received the green light from the government to resume next month.

The UK government has permitted the return of sport in the country from June 1st as long as it is broadcast from behind closed doors, “while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact”.

Football and other sports in the country have been suspended since mid-March following the increasing impact of coronavirus but many Premier League clubs have been committed to finishing the season once it was safe to do so.

The government has now unveiled its “road map” to eventually easing lockdown restrictions, with step two of the map “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact”.

Although football will be able to resume next month, football fans may not be able to view games from the stands until a vaccine for COVID-19 has been found.

Footballs clubs must now consult with the League to agree on an official restart date.

