One of the popular songsters even though dead the world will not forget in a hurry is Bob Marley.

Today makes it 39 years after the death of the Reggae master.

Robert Nesta Marley, was born on 6 February 1945 and died on 11 May 1981.

He was a Jamaican singer, songwriter and musician and is considered one of the pioneers of reggae, his musical career was marked by fusing elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as his distinctive vocal and songwriting style.

Marley’s contributions to music increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and made him a global figure in popular culture for over a decade.

Over the course of his career Marley became known as a Rastafari icon, and he infused his music with a sense of spirituality.

He is also considered a global symbol of Jamaican music and culture and identity, and was controversial in his outspoken support for the legalization of marijuana, while he also advocated for Pan-Africanism.

