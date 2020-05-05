The Senior pastor of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, in a new statement has berated some church leaders for complying with the government order on ban on gatherings without asking the government for time to pray and consult with their congregation.

According to Pastor Chris, he said such leaders were not true Christians and it was the reason the country was yet to “see the hand of God”.

Oyakhilome also questioned why COVID-19 patients were shut out from churches, saying the House of God should be a place of healing.

