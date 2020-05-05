The Senior pastor of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, in a new statement has berated some church leaders for complying with the government order on ban on gatherings without asking the government for time to pray and consult with their congregation.
According to Pastor Chris, he said such leaders were not true Christians and it was the reason the country was yet to “see the hand of God”.
Oyakhilome also questioned why COVID-19 patients were shut out from churches, saying the House of God should be a place of healing.
the #COVID19 pandemic. During a sermon recently, Oyakhilome said what the government plans to have is a COVID19 compliant church which is a church where people with the virus cannot come there and where people must be tested for the virus just before they can enter a church. He called out pastors who lobbied around government officials and agreed for the lockdown. He opined that the clergymen should have told the government to allow them go and pray against the disease. According to him, Christ was never truly the master of these set of clergymen. He said some of them agreed for the closure of their church because there was a compensation they received from the government. The cleric also expressed doubts in claims that a vaccine for the ravaging virus will be ready in June.
