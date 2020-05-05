Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, has taken to social media to celebrate her first daughter, Ifoma, as she clocked 20 on May 5, 2020.

Regina Chukwu shared a beautiful photo of her daughter and captioned it with a beautiful message, praising and thanking Ifoma for being considerate, sweet and understanding.

She wrote: “Happy 20th birthday to my 1st daughter, my sweetest IFOMA CHUKWU. Hey dear ifyGenGen we have indeed come a long way and now you 20 and an undergraduate wow! It’s been God all the way.”

Thanks for always ready to jump anytime I call, thanks for been so sweet and understanding to your younger ones, thanks for always wanting to do better, thanks for taking education VERY serious… thanks for always making me proud. @e4ma___ since the day you came into my life you have been nothing but a very considerate child and yes I will always be here for you my own darling daughter God bless you my baby ”

HOT NOW